Former Houston Texans player and Fort Bend Independent School District (FBISD) Alumni, Devard Darling is awarding college scholarships to deserving students through his As One Foundation. The $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to ten FBISD high school seniors at the 10th Annual Devard & Devaughn Darling Scholarship Award Ceremony, 6:30pm,Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Center Stage Art Gallery, 3527 HWY 6 suite 250, Sugar Land TX 77478.

The As One Foundation was established by Devard Darling, an NFL wide receiver, in memory of his twin brother, Devaughn Darling, with the mission to unlock and unleash the full potential of youth while encouraging them to achieve their dreams in the face of life challenges. Since Devaughn’s tragic death during a pre-season conditioning workout at Florida State University due to sickle cell trait exertion, the mission later became to educate and increase awareness of sickle cell trait while encouraging youth to achieve their dreams in the face of life challenges.

The Devard & Devaughn Darling Scholarship Awards is Darling’s way of turning the loss of his identical twin brother, into something positive. It’s also a way to say thank you to the people who helped them both succeed as student athletes. “I just know Devaughn is smiling down to know we’ve awarded $100,000 in scholarships in these first ten years of the As One Foundation,” says Darling. “It is so important to show these young people they are worth our time and money. So many did that for me and my brother, now this is my chance to pay it forward.”

The 2018 Recipients are: Tyra James, Kyser Lim , Baylee Suzanne Redmond and Robert Wilson of Austin High School; Jane Akwitti, Samantha Alarcon and Wade Freeman III of Bush High School; Alice Opiyo of Clements High School; Oluwatoni Ajala of Dulles High School and Camden Kelly of Elkins High School.

Former Texans Wide Receiver Devard Darling Awards $100K In Scholarships In 10 Years To Local Students was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

