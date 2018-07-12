Power star Rotimi is the latest of Karrine ‘Superhead’ Steffans conquests that she’s putting on blast for doing her dirty.
Over the weekend, Superhead put all their business out there when she revealed how she drove him to auditions when he was broke – and moved him into her home. She also claimed that the two were expecting a baby – but she had a miscarriage.
According to Steffans, Rotimi dropped her as soon as he started blowing up as Dre on the hit Starz drama Power.
She hit up Instagram to share the latest male-related drama unfolding in her life. Check out her posts below.
Stefans capitalized on her video vixen experience via the controversial book, Confessions of Video Vixen. Released in 2005, it was part tell-all and part cautionary tale about her own sexcapades with some of the industry’s most elite players, including rappers and athletes.
Most recently, Karrine joined your favorite video vixens, Rosa Acosta, Melyssa Ford and Buffie the Body for a tea spilling session in a new BET documentary titled Vixen, that aired July 10.
Watch:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Charlemagne Tha God’s Rape Accuser Wants Case Re-Opened 16-Years Later
- Papa John’s Founder Resigns As Chairman
- Laurence Fishburne On How He ‘Joined The Marvel Studios Family’
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
3 thoughts on “Woman Claims ‘Power’ Star Dumped Her After Miscarriage”
That’s a pretty woman who made bad decisions. Did she really think that young guy was in It forever? Any man that gets involved with her is just in it for the sex. Men old and young are in it for the score. She is beyond wife material. She has been public for so long, that it would be hard for any man to walk into public with her on his arms. She might be a 8 in the looks and body department, but her whore factor is off the charts.
That’s because you’re a whore and men only see you as a sex object. He was probably glad he dodged the bullet.
Baby mama drama