CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Woman Claims ‘Power’ Star Dumped Her After Miscarriage

Leave a comment

Power star Rotimi is the latest of Karrine ‘Superhead’ Steffans conquests that she’s putting on blast for doing her dirty.

Over the weekend, Superhead put all their business out there when she revealed how she drove him to auditions when he was broke – and moved him into her home. She also claimed that the two were expecting a baby – but she had a miscarriage.

According to Steffans, Rotimi dropped her as soon as he started blowing up as Dre on the hit Starz drama Power.

She hit up Instagram to share the latest male-related drama unfolding in her life. Check out her posts below.

 

Stefans capitalized on her video vixen experience via the controversial book, Confessions of Video Vixen. Released in 2005, it was part tell-all and part cautionary tale about her own sexcapades with some of the industry’s most elite players, including rappers and athletes.

Most recently, Karrine joined your favorite video vixens, Rosa Acosta, Melyssa Ford and Buffie the Body for a tea spilling session in a new BET documentary titled Vixen, that aired July 10.

 

Watch:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

power , Rotimi , Starz , superhead

3 thoughts on “Woman Claims ‘Power’ Star Dumped Her After Miscarriage

  1. tedgravely on said:

    That’s a pretty woman who made bad decisions. Did she really think that young guy was in It forever? Any man that gets involved with her is just in it for the sex. Men old and young are in it for the score. She is beyond wife material. She has been public for so long, that it would be hard for any man to walk into public with her on his arms. She might be a 8 in the looks and body department, but her whore factor is off the charts.

    Reply
  2. Passing Through!! on said:

    That’s because you’re a whore and men only see you as a sex object. He was probably glad he dodged the bullet.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close