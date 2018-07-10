NFL Player LeSean McCoy Accused Of Beating Girlfriend, He Denies Allegations

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been accused of severely beating his girlfriend, Delicia Cordon. These accusations were made Tuesday morning in an explosive Instagram post shared by one of Cordon’s close friends.

The photo is extremely graphic, click here if you would like to see the image.

The caption read:

“[LeSean McCoy] is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!!”

McCoy took to Instagram to deny these allegations writing, “For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false, furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

According to Buffalo Rumblings, the Bills are aware of the allegations and are looking into them.

Players of the NFL Spending Time in Jail 30 photos Launch gallery Players of the NFL Spending Time in Jail 1. Aaron Hernandez 1 of 30 2. Adam 'Pacman' Jones 2 of 30 3. Al Netter 3 of 30 4. Amari Spievey 4 of 30 5. Ausar Walcott 5 of 30 6. Andre Smith 6 of 30 7. Armonty Bryant 7 of 30 8. Brandon Barden 8 of 30 9. Chad Johnson 9 of 30 10. Cody Grimm 10 of 30 11. Corey McIntyre 11 of 30 12. Da'Quan Bowers 12 of 30 13. Desmond Bryant 13 of 30 14. Evan Rodriguez 14 of 30 15. Jason Peters 15 of 30 16. Javarris James 16 of 30 17. Jay Ratliff 17 of 30 18. Joe Morgan 18 of 30 19. J'Marcus Webb 19 of 30 20. Leroy Hill 20 of 30 21. Michael Boley 21 of 30 22. Quinton Carter 22 of 30 23. Quentin Groves 23 of 30 24. Rolando McClain 24 of 30 25. Robert Sands 25 of 30 26. Ronnell Lewis 26 of 30 27. Titus Young 27 of 30 28. Trumaine Johnson 28 of 30 29. William Moore 29 of 30 30. Claude Davis and Cliff Harris 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading NFL Player LeSean McCoy Accused Of Beating Girlfriend, He Denies Allegations Players of the NFL Spending Time in Jail There has been an alarming number of NFL players arrested this year since the Super Bowl. These arrests vary from minor incidents to the other end of the spectrum. Sadly, there is one NFL player that has been charged with 1st degree murder.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM