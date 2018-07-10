Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been accused of severely beating his girlfriend, Delicia Cordon. These accusations were made Tuesday morning in an explosive Instagram post shared by one of Cordon’s close friends.
The photo is extremely graphic, click here if you would like to see the image.
The caption read:
“[LeSean McCoy] is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!!”
McCoy took to Instagram to deny these allegations writing, “For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false, furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”
According to Buffalo Rumblings, the Bills are aware of the allegations and are looking into them.
4 thoughts on “NFL Player LeSean McCoy Accused Of Beating Girlfriend, He Denies Allegations”
If these allegations are true, we can Stick a fork in him and his career. He’s done!!!!
*he can stick a fork u. Himself and his football career. He’s done!!
OMG—Photographs don’t LIE.
The young woman certainly DID NOT beat the hell out of herself.
If McCoy had been using Steroids-it may be the root of his EXTREME AGGRESSION.
If not, then he is just a PUNK. Any man who puts his hands on a female is a fucking COWARD.
I never liked McCoy when he was a Philadelphia Eagle. I could care even less that he is now with the Buffalo Bills.
Although, that may not be for long, when the allegations are proven to be TRUE!
Wow! He beat the crap out of her. He needs to have a man twice his size kick his ass if he did this to her.