Mother Shoots Carjacker When He Tried To Drive Off With Her Children

A Texas mother recently proved that she would do anything to protect her kids, even shoot someone if needed.

According to FOX 4 News, on Wednesday Michelle Booker-Hicks went to get gas at a Dallas station when she saw a man get into her car with her 2-year-old and 4-year-old sons. She ran back to her car, hopped in and grabbed her gun out of the glove department as the driver sped down the street.

Booker-Hicks then shot the carjacker right under his eye.

“I proceeded to jump in my backseat and told the gentleman to stop, to get out the car. He would not get out of the car. He turned around and looked at me,” she told FOX 4.

“I reached over the armrest to get my glove compartment and that’s when I fired at him once I got the gun from my glove compartment.”

After being shot, the carjacker crashed the car into a fence. Thankfully, Booker-Hicks and her children weren’t hurt. The man, later identified as Ricky Wright, was arrested and taken to the hospital.

Booker-Hicks stressed that all she cared about in that moment was her children.

“I’m not a killer or anything, but I do believe in defending what’s mine,” she said. “I hope that woke him up.”

An attorney not involved with her case told FOX 4 he doesn’t think the mother will face any charges for her actions.

When children are involved, obviously the authorities are going to be very understanding of that,” Toby Shook said.

“The law says that if a reasonable person in her situation would have acted the same way, found it immediately necessary to protect herself or a third party, in this case her children, then that’s legitimate self-defense.”

However, Booker-Hicks doesn’t have a license to carry, but the state of Texas has laws that allow those to carry guns inside their car even without a license.

