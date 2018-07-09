CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Kroger Warns Public of Scam Coupons!

Leave a comment
Stuff The Bus - 2017

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Kroger is sending out a warning about an unauthorized coupon that’s making its rounds online.

Kroger posted a pic of the coupon to their social media with the caption that read, “Attention Kroger Customers: There is currently an unauthorized “$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon” circulating across social media. This giveaway is not affiliated with or supported by the Kroger Company. We recommend not engaging with the site or providing any personal information. Our team is actively working to address this issue.”

Kroger Grand Opening

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Hot/WTLC

 

 

The company is also warning people not to give their personal information by taking part in the survey.

Kroger Warns Public of Scam Coupons! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Kroger Warns Public of Scam Coupons!

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close