Kroger is sending out a warning about an unauthorized coupon that’s making its rounds online.

Kroger posted a pic of the coupon to their social media with the caption that read, “Attention Kroger Customers: There is currently an unauthorized “$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon” circulating across social media. This giveaway is not affiliated with or supported by the Kroger Company. We recommend not engaging with the site or providing any personal information. Our team is actively working to address this issue.”

The company is also warning people not to give their personal information by taking part in the survey.

Kroger Warns Public of Scam Coupons! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

