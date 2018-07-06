CLOSE
Columbus
Local Kids Are Protesting The Separation Of Immigrant Families

Baltimore Protests over death of Freddie Gray

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Even the children are fed up of Trump and his administration.

Dozen of students from the Freedom School, a summer program (statewide and nationwide), gathered to gather to protest the separation of immigrant families.

Many of the students spoke at the rally, making it clear that they don’t think it’s right for immigrant parents and kids to be separated.

“It’s hard to think about it, if you really take your time, it’s like wow, I didn’t realize what these kids were going through,” said Freedom School Scholar Morgan Johnson.

