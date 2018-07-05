LOCAL NEWS: 13,000 Without Power in Northeast Ohio

FirstEnergy has confirmed more than 13,000 customers throughout Northeast Ohio have lost power due to storm damage.

The hardest hit counties include:

Cuyahoga: 3,961

Medina: 598

Summit: 5,633

Stark: 2,312

Storms and heavy rains are expected through Thursday.

