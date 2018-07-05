LOCAL NEWS: 13,000 Without Power in Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) –
FirstEnergy has confirmed more than 13,000 customers throughout Northeast Ohio have lost power due to storm damage.
The hardest hit counties include:
- Cuyahoga: 3,961
- Medina: 598
- Summit: 5,633
- Stark: 2,312
Storms and heavy rains are expected through Thursday.
