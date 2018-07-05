CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: 13,000 Without Power in Northeast Ohio

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) –

FirstEnergy has confirmed more than 13,000 customers throughout Northeast Ohio have lost power due to storm damage.

The hardest hit counties include:

  • Cuyahoga: 3,961
  • Medina: 598
  • Summit: 5,633
  • Stark: 2,312

Storms and heavy rains are expected through Thursday.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News 

First Picture Courtesy of Andreas Rentz and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jupiterimages and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: 13,000 Without Power in Northeast Ohio was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

