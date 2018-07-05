Cheesecake Factory Sued For Alleged Racial Discrimination

Three black women are suing the Cheesecake Factory, alleging that they were racially discriminated against at the Redondo Beach location in 2017, reports NBC 4.

A white male server allegedly used the term “you people” and the manager told the women, “you do not matter.”

Latonia Whyte, Kimberly Jones and Lucy Ngaujah also allege in their Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit that a female white manager threatened to sue them for recording cellphone footage of non-black customers being served after they were allegedly denied service.

About 20 minutes after they were sat the waiter told them, “I’m closing you both out and you people should leave,” the complaint alleges. The server then said, “Our computers are down and I’m not serving you people,” according to the lawsuit, which says the server then told them the computers would not be working for another 17 to 20 hours, reports NBC 4.

Cheesecake Factory released a statement. “We do not tolerate discrimination in any of our business practices,” the statement read. “While we will not comment on the facts of the case, we deny the allegations in the complaint and look forward to this matter being resolved in the appropriate forum.”

