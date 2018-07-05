Congrats to the Currys! The loving couple just welcomed a baby boy into the world on July 2nd.

New mama Ayesha took to social media to tell her fans about the delivery.

“My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5! @stephencurry30 #mynewman by this mama of 3!”

The chef posted an adorable photo with her two daughter and new son:

Steph and Ayesha have been married for seven years. They share two daughters together, Riley 5 and Ryan 2.

Ayesha Curry Gave Birth To A Baby Boy, Canon W. Jack Curry was originally published on hellobeautiful.com