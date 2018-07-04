Mother Nature did not come to play with y’all.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for central Ohio this 4th of July. The high is expected to be low-mid 90’s but due to mugginess, the heat index is expected to be 105-110.

The highest heat index values are expected between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Here Are Some Symptoms Of Heat Related Illnesses:

-dizziness

-nausea

-rapid heartbeat

-headache

-absence of perspiration and dry, hot flushed skin.

If you are experiencing these symptoms you should seek immediate medical attention.

Here Are Some Tips To Stay Safe And Cool, In This Extreme Heat:

-Air-conditioning is the best way to prevent heat-related illness and death. During extreme heat, spend time in locations with air-conditioning such as shopping malls or public libraries.

-Drink water first for thirst! Drink cool, nonalcoholic beverages and increase your fluid intake, regardless of your activity level. Water is your best option – do not wait until you are thirsty.

-Use your stove and oven less to keep a cooler temperature in your home. Eat light meals.

-Electric fans may help, but fans will not prevent heat-related illness if temperatures are in the high 90s. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a better way to cool off.

–Never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open.

-Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a hat when outdoors.

-Try to limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body’s thermostat will have a chance to recover.

-Be sure to think of your pets too. Provide plenty of fresh water, and leave the water in a shady area. Bring your pet indoors where it is cooler when you can. Never leave an animal in the car on hot days.

SOURCE: 10TV

Central Ohio On Excessive Heat Warning For 4th Of July was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

