White Woman Arrested After Racially and Physically Abusing Black Boy

A South Carolina woman, dubbed #PoolPatrolPaula, was filmed spewing racial slurs at and physically abusing a 15-year-old black boy at a pool.

Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, 38, told the boy and his friends that they did not belong and they had to leave a public pool.

According to the teen, as he and his friends left the pool she followed them while yelling racial slurs and calling them punks.

An officer’s report of the incident states that the women hit the boy in the chest and “hit him in the face at least twice” as she followed the group toward the exit, reports Daily Mail.

Video shows the suspect approach the boys and appear to swipe at the camera and the teen. “How does that feel,” she stated before yelling at the teens to “Get Out!”

Police went to her home to arrest her, and she allegedly bit one of the officers, and pushed another into a wall. She was arrested and released on bond.

See the video below:

