Suspect in a car theft had to receive six doses of Narcan after police pulled him and his accomplice over.

Columbus police said the stolen car was reported by Gahanna police and it was spotted just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

22-year-old Shomari Little was found passed out. little eventually regain consciousness after police gave him Narcan.

According to Columbus police, the driver, 36-year-old Cezaray Garner, attepted to swallow baggies that contained a white substance as police approached the car.

Little was taken to the Ohio State University Hospital East and his condition stabilized.

Garner was arrested & charged with receiving stolen property & obstructing official business.

Little was arrested & charged on a domestic violence warrant.

Any other charges ar pending until lab results come back.

Source: 10TV

Suspect In Car Theft Need 6 Doses Of Narcan was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

