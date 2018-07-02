Red, White & Boom is Coming!!

The 38th annual Red, White, & Boom is about to happen once again in the Capital City of Columbus. People will come out in droves. As many as 400,000 people are expected downtown for the fireworks, which are scheduled to be launched over the Scioto River behind COSI at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 3.

If your looking to set up early and claim a spot, areas can be marked off beginning at 5:00 p.m., Monday July 2nd. You can not use tents, tarps, or canopies until Tuesday July 3rd. You can not use paint, stake, post or spray to mark an area.

Cota has offers as well, one-way trips cost $2.75 and around-trip fare is $5.50. Return trips begin immediately following the fireworks and run until midnight. The parade begins at the corner of Main St. and 2nd St., turns north on Front St., and finishes at Spring St.

Enjoy and be safe!

