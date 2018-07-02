via GospelGoodies.com:

Michelle Williams will be joining Raven-Symone on Disney Channel hit show, Raven’s Home.

In case you were unaware of Raven’s return to Disney last year, it’s a spinoff of That’s So Raven, in which she starred in from 2003 – 2007. In the spinoff, Raven is mother of two children who are coming into their psychic abilities. Season 2 premiered June 25 and it was revealed that Michelle Williams would be making an appearance on one of the new episodes.

“Ok so the other day I posted something in my IG story and I had no idea that my DM’s were about to be on fire,” Michelle Williams wrote on Twitter. “’m excited to be on an episode of [Disney’s Raven’s Home] for season 2! [Raven-Symone] you are absolutely hilarious and a pleasure to work with! The entire cast and crew was delightful as well!”

Will you be tuning in?

Michelle Williams Casted For Role On Disney Channel was originally published on praisebaltimore.com