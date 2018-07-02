Michelle Williams Casted For Role On Disney Channel

Ok so the other day I posted something in my IG story and I had no idea that my DM’s were about to be on fire!! I’m excited to be on an episode of @disneychannel’s @ravenshomeofficial for Season 2! @ravensymone you are absolutely hilarious and a pleasure to work with! The ENTIRE cast and crew was delightful as well!!
via GospelGoodies.com:
Michelle Williams will be joining Raven-Symone on Disney Channel hit show, Raven’s Home.
In case you were unaware of Raven’s return to Disney last year, it’s a spinoff of That’s So Raven, in which she starred in from 2003 – 2007. In the spinoff, Raven is mother of two children who are coming into their psychic abilities. Season 2 premiered June 25 and it was revealed that Michelle Williams would be making an appearance on one of the new episodes.
“Ok so the other day I posted something in my IG story and I had no idea that my DM’s were about to be on fire,” Michelle Williams wrote on Twitter. “’m excited to be on an episode of [Disney’s Raven’s Home] for season 2! [Raven-Symone] you are absolutely hilarious and a pleasure to work with! The entire cast and crew was delightful as well!”
Will you be tuning in?
