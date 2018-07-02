Jor’Dan Armstrong To Release 3 EPs This Summer, Teases “Clout” Single [VIDEO]

via GospelGoodies.com:

Jor’Dan Armstrong is not only back with a new single, but also three EPs he plans on dropping this summer.

Last week the singer/producer dropped a song called “Clout” from his BLSD (Part 1) album – which stands for “blessed” – due July 6.

“I named this project BLSD because if someone were to ask me to describe my life in one word it would be ‘blessed.’ Good times and bad times my answer still remains, blessed,” Armstrong said.

The project was broken up into three parts to reflect different parts of his life and the different sounds associated with them. Armstrong, who said each part tells a story, will release part 2 on July 20 and part 3 on August 3.

BLSD is available for pre-order here. Catch a snippet of “Clout” below.

