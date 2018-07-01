A man has been charged with murder after police find another man dead in a Reynoldsburg home on June 27.
Columbus SWAT and Reynoldsburg Police arrested Joel Smalls, 51 on June 29.
46-year-old, David Vollete was found inside a residence in the 7700 block of Pembrook Drive after 12:30 p.m. during a well-being check, according to police.
Smalls is being held at the Franklin County Jail.
SOURCE: 10TV
Man Charged With Murder After Another Man Is Found Murder In Reynoldsburg Home was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
10 photos Launch gallery