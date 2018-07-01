CLOSE
Man Charged With Murder After Another Man Is Found Murder In Reynoldsburg Home

A man has been charged with murder after police find another man dead in a Reynoldsburg home on June 27.

Columbus SWAT and Reynoldsburg Police  arrested Joel Smalls, 51 on June 29.

46-year-old, David Vollete was found inside a residence in the 7700 block of Pembrook Drive after 12:30 p.m. during a well-being check, according to police.

Smalls is being held at the Franklin County Jail.

