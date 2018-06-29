Jabari Johnson just wants to play guitar and make music. But sometimes life doesn’t allow you to do what you “just want to do.” Mental illness affects millions of people around the globe and Jabari wants to fight that with his anointed sound. Check out the video as Jabari shares some of his testimony and serenades us with a few words from his latest single.

Jabari Johnson Is Fighting Mental Illness With Help From God And His Music [Interview + Performance] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com