Entertainment/News
Home > Entertainment/News

Jesse Williams And His Reporter Bae Taylor Rooks Hit The Strip Club

The new bachelor reportedly hit the streets with his new bae.

Leave a comment
2015 MoCADA Masquerade Ball

Source: Rommel Demano / Getty

After Jesse Williams was hit with a whopping $100k spousal and child support, the new bachelor was spotted hitting the strip club scene with his reported new boo.

Williams has been linked with sportscaster Taylor Rooks for the last month after his divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee. Rooks is known for her high-profile interviews with famous athletes.

According to TMZ the pair kicked off date night with dinner in Bev Hills at Matsuhisa and then hit the strip club Crazy Girls in Hollywood.

SOURCE: TMZ

 

 

Jesse Williams And His Reporter Bae Taylor Rooks Hit The Strip Club was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close