Residents in North Columbus are fed up with the rash of car break ins plaguing the area lately. Sgt. Dean Worthington with the Columbus Division of Police said crooks have many ways to get into your car, even if it is locked, using tools like a slim jim, or a coat hanger. They advise the public to take precautions and not leave any valuables inside your vehicle. Tuck away any GPS mounts and don’t leave any purses or bags that may tempt a criminal. A car alarm is also a good deterrent. They also advised letting neighbors know about any break-ins so everyone can be alert.

North Columbus Fed Up with Car Break-ins was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

