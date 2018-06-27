CLOSE
Cleveland
Mother of Late 5-Year-Old to Plead Guilty Along with Boyfriend

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland woman and her boyfriend are expected to plead guilty in the murder of 5-year-old Jordan Rodriguez.

Investigators found the boy’s remains behind a house on West 80th Street in Cleveland on Dec. 19.  Court documents said his body showed signs of abuse, including broken ribs.

His mother, 34-year-old Larissa Rodriguez, and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Christopher Rodriguez, are charged with murder, felonious assault, endangering children and offenses against a human corpse.

The pair are due in court on Thursday and sources told the FOX 8 I-Team they are expected to plead.

Larissa Rodriguez already pleaded guilty to trafficking in food stamps, telecommunications fraud, grand theft and money laundering, and was sentenced to six years in prison.

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Mother of Late 5-Year-Old to Plead Guilty Along with Boyfriend was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

