Congrats are in order for former NAACP head Ben Jealous and Marilyn Mosby who will lead Baltimore and Maryland in the future.
Results from Tuesday’s elections (June 26) are in and Ben Jealous was voted in as the state’s Democratic nominee for governor. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby reclaimed her spot in office, beating out Thiru Vignarajah and Ivan Bates.
Mosby won 49 percent of democratic votes, and since there were no Republican candidates, she became the de-facto winner. If Jealous – who will face current Governor Larry Hogan next election – gets voted in as governor, he’ll become Maryland’s first Black person to hold the title and the country’s third elected Black governor.
Fox Baltimore reports:
Jealous won support from leading liberals on the national stage, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Kamala Harris of California. [He] supports tuition-free college educations and expanding Medicare to all. He also advocates raising teacher pay by 29 percent and funding full-day, universal pre-kindergarten with tax revenue from his proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.
As for Mosby, she says she “will continue to focus on reforming the criminal justice system.”
Source: Fox Baltimore
Marilyn Mosby Keeps Her Job, Ben Jealous May Be Next Black Governor was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
9 thoughts on “Marilyn Mosby Keeps Her Job, Ben Jealous May Be Next Black Governor”
Interestingly, CNN just reported that “satelite images show North Korea upgrading some nuclear sites”. So much for Trumps summit with the North Koreans.
The North Korean talks has not resulted in anything except the return of bodies that have been dead over 50 years.
Brought N. Korea to the negotiating table (something no other POTUS has done)
Largest tax cut in recent history record unemployment (that’s pay checks not welfare checks like the boy sittin in the weeds for his POTUS portrait) 1 supreme court judge soon to be 2 shit canned most of Obamas growth killing regulations, I’d say Trumpster knows WTF he’s doing
If Trump is qualified to be President, then Ben Jealous is most definitely qualified to be Governor. Plus he will have better knowledge and ability to research the issues he propose. Trump has no clue to what he is doing and refuse to seek knowledge.
Does being black make Ben qualified to be a good governor?? Reading his proposals
All I see is more pie-in the sky liberal give away programs the same things that are bankrupting CA and causing mass exodus of tax payers to red states like TX
As for Mosby that ding-bat should have gone the way of that idiot mayor
The people of Baltimore MD should have voted Ms. Mosby out of office.
She was the one who totally destroyed the Freddie Gray case and ANY chance
of JUSTICE.
One can only hope that she has LEARNED from her previous mistakes and does
a BETTER job REPRESENTING HER CONSTITUTENTS.
Folks need to HOLD HER FEET TO THE FIRE!!!!!!!!
Glad Ms. Mosby held on. The establishment tried to get rid of her after her police indictments for the Freddie Gray murder. Voting is our only hope. Please, encourage family friends to vote regularly. Not just every 4 yrs. Trump is trying to disqualify any voter who hasn’t voted in 2 years. So you know who that’s going to affect, us. Because, that’s the only time we’re interested in voting, electing presidents. Got to change to get a voice in things.
I wish our young people, could get as interested in voting, and their future, as they do, and turn out for rappers memorials. Life is just a big party it seems. That’s the difference between us, and them. They start teaching politics to their kids early in life. I admired my parents for voting, so I couldn’t wait to vote when I turned 18. I’ve been a consistent voter every since. Doing the same to teach the next generation.