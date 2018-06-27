Congrats are in order for former NAACP head Ben Jealous and Marilyn Mosby who will lead Baltimore and Maryland in the future.

WE DID IT….TOGETHER! A post shared by Marilyn Mosby, Esq. (@marilynmosbyesq) on Jun 26, 2018 at 9:18pm PDT

Results from Tuesday’s elections (June 26) are in and Ben Jealous was voted in as the state’s Democratic nominee for governor. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby reclaimed her spot in office, beating out Thiru Vignarajah and Ivan Bates.

Mosby won 49 percent of democratic votes, and since there were no Republican candidates, she became the de-facto winner. If Jealous – who will face current Governor Larry Hogan next election – gets voted in as governor, he’ll become Maryland’s first Black person to hold the title and the country’s third elected Black governor.

Fox Baltimore reports:

Jealous won support from leading liberals on the national stage, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Kamala Harris of California. [He] supports tuition-free college educations and expanding Medicare to all. He also advocates raising teacher pay by 29 percent and funding full-day, universal pre-kindergarten with tax revenue from his proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

As for Mosby, she says she “will continue to focus on reforming the criminal justice system.”

Source: Fox Baltimore

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Marilyn Mosby Keeps Her Job, Ben Jealous May Be Next Black Governor was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On Black America Web: