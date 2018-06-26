CLOSE
Columbus
Teen Mom Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Stabbing 1-Year-Old Daughter To Death

Close-Up Hammer

Source: Laura Krizel / EyeEm / Getty

A Columbus teen mom has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing her 1-year-old daughter to death.

18-year-old LaChelle Anderson Monday plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felony assault and child endangering.

Anderson was 17-years-old when she called 911 due to her daughter, Lalanna Sharpe, was not moving. When paramedics arrived they noticed that Lalanna was had several stab wounds and Anderson was covered in blood.

Lalanna was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anderson was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder by pyschologists, but she was found competent to stand trial.

At her sentencing, Anderson said, “no words will ever convey” how sorry she is.

SOURCE: 10TV

