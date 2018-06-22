CLOSE
Top News
Home > Top News

Officer Fired After He Pulled Over His Daughter’s Black Boyfriend

The officer has been fired, but he may get his job back.

Leave a comment

On April 16, in a town outside Cleveland, Ohio, officer John Kovach, Jr. pulled over his daughter’s boyfriend, 18-year-old Makai Coleman, who is Black, for no reason. In dash cam video, Coleman asks why he is being stopped and the officer says, “We’ll make sh*t up as we go.” He also attempts to escalate the situation by saying, “Get smart so I can do something to you, even more.” Fortunately, Coleman does not take the bait.

There were two other people visible in the car and the mother of one of them came out of her home to confront the officer because they were stopped outside of the house. Identified as  Gloria Morales by The Chronicle, she rightfully says he was using his badge for a personal issue. He then tells the two other people to get out of the car, which is when the cop sees his 18-year-old daughter hiding in the backseat. He tells her boyfriend to leave and violently pushes his daughter into the police car as she screams. The officer says he is taking her to the hospital because she said she would kill herself, which she denied. See the video below:

John Kovach Jr., who has been a police officer since 1992, has been fired. The Chronicle reports, “County Prosecutor Dennis Will said, ‘These actions are not acceptable for members of our Police Department and we felt it warranted immediate dismissal.’”

The Police Department’s union is appealing the decision, which, unfortunately, means he will probably get his job back.

 

Officer Fired After He Pulled Over His Daughter’s Black Boyfriend was originally published on newsone.com

Racism

38 thoughts on “Officer Fired After He Pulled Over His Daughter’s Black Boyfriend

  1. Guest on said:

    Been looking around and haven’t found one thing special about white women. The only reason they stand out among the rest is because white men put them there. Now black men make them a priority to satisfy some deep resentment/hatred they feel for the white man. Black men are destroying their own lineage, dummies.

    Reply
  3. americanize on said:

    The actions of the race soldier doesn,t surprise me,but somebody didn,t get the memo to the young black male.Dating snow bunnies can cost you ur life.

    Reply
  4. kates1221 on said:

    Losing his job is not punishment enough. If people who harm public servants are punished more severely than people who harm civilians because of the jobs public servants do, then public servants should be punished more severely than civilians for harming others for same reasons. He needs to be prosecuted for harassment and abuse by a public servant. He also should be slapped.

    Reply
  5. Honestly on said:

    Another worthless cave n!@@er with a badge. This is why these depraved bastards are justifiably despised and killed. They should have never been let out of the caves of Europe.

    Reply
  6. hambone on said:

    why all the hate here people this is america whites has been killing brothers & sisters for years,all because we don’t resecpt one another.The white boy feel like he can kill a mother freaker because we kill one another and no one says a word when it’s time fro get the killer out of the neighborhood so i say to all black people look at yourself first

    Reply
    • Passing Through!! on said:

      @Hambone
      whites has been killing brothers & sisters for years,all because we don’t resecpt one another.
      ***
      Bulls**t! Whites were killing black people long before black on black crime started what do you think slavery and lynchings were. And just because there’s black on black crime that doesn’t give racist a license to kill someone black no more than it gives a black person to kill someone white because of slavery, that’s the dumbest reason ever given for white people killing blacks. This cop pulled this brother over because he was mad at the fact a black guy was smashing his daughter nothing to do with BOBC. They don’t need a reason to kills us, they’ve never had a reason to kill us. They kill us because they hate us, they always have.

      Reply
  9. pete (@kazimigit33) on said:

    13 percent of the population yet over 60 percent of violent crimes, 1 in 2 black males will be charged with a felony in his lifetime, 75 percent of the world’s aids carriers, lowest iq’s and have to get bonus points on sats to compensate I can go on forever

    Reply
    • politically correct on said:

      Go back to your white trash drug infested opiod infested neighborhoods and deal with all that white on white crime

      Reply
  10. Nick on said:

    U people r sick God made all people ur kids date outside there race because there not racist, and they probably don’t want to be like u, wow

    Reply
  11. E-DOG on said:

    i have 2 son’s 19 and 26 yrs old and both of them have decided to date outside the race ..they are black but they date white and Asian girls..i asked why ? and both of them said because they are treated better by them…I couldn’t argue with them because we all want to be treated good no matter what race ,,,i wish and hope they will change their minds but if not it’s their life … i also notice how well they are treated and admired ..

    Reply
    • Passing Through!! on said:

      they are black but they date white and Asian girls..i asked why ? and both of them said because they are treated better by them
      *****
      Unfortunately society will only see them as ni**as. Because the girls love you dosen’t
      mean the world will.They probably prefer white & Asian because they believe white is better & the younger son is probably following in the footsteps of & being influenced by the older son telling him negative things about black women. I find it ironic both of them are having the same bad experience with black women, that’s a lie.

      Reply
  12. Paypay on said:

    Yeah right!!! Only weak ass black men go for these slut buckets. Yall can’t handle a strong women. So there therefore you go for weak, somebody you can talk shit to, slap around, and have them suck your d#%54$… Lol!!!

    Reply
    • Mac Daddy on said:

      74% of black women with children DO NOT have a man, they are referred to as baby mama’s. Check again, 74%. Reality confirms that they are the weak, disrespected, d)c& sucking wh0res. Strong black woman? Translation, loud azz hoochie mama, who no one wants to be around, especially black men

      Reply
      • Grady White on said:

        OUCH. Testify Mac. I must admit, I now follow your advice of engaging black women in public. When there are 3 or more, immediately head for the door. My life is much more peaceful

      • RT on said:

        Same here. After way too much drama and confrontation, I no longer date angry, I mean, strong black women

      • Passing Through!! on said:

        @mac daddy, grady white, RT…Damn still posting under different names to cosign your own bulls**t….Lol! Lol!

  13. Kathy on said:

    This guy has no business being a cop. If he get reinstated he will cause more problems.
    This video is sickening not glad they have it.

    Reply
  14. Patricia Deanes on said:

    I’m a older American American Women I did tell my 2 boys not to date or marry white girls. My thing is a lot of African American Men are doing just that marrying out of Our Race. I used to tell my Boys it’s Black Women you can date and marriage. Now days our Black Young Women is without a Good Black Man. So So Sad!!!

    Reply
  15. tedgravely on said:

    Young Makai is a goner, ladies let him go. Also stop marching for these brothers when they get hemmed up by the law. Remember the choices they made and let those women march and weep for them. As for crying emotional Katlyn- who cares? She has major daddy issues and is looking for love in all the wrong places. The white boys don’t want her back because she is loose in more ways then one. She is the black man’s treasure chest. Now for daddy Kovach, an arbitrator will reinstate him or allow him to retire. If that was a black or brown so called officer, good attorneys would be appealing their client’s case based on his abuse of power in this video. For Kovach to casually state that he will make it up, leads me to believe that he is a highly capable liar and manipulator. The good news is ladies you now see that Makai is a weak sap sucker. Don’t move one muscle to defend this man. He will tangle again in the future with more Kovach’s.

    Reply
  16. Steffanie on said:

    The driver should have got in his car and left as instructed. That cop could have shot him for walking back to the car and claimed ‘I felt threatened.’

    Reply
    • RT on said:

      I agree. He was taking a big risk, reaching back into his car for his phone. It would have been a family affair at that point.

      Reply
  17. Nadia M on said:

    This is an insane situation and this man should not be a cop!!! So, quick to lie not only on the Black kid, but his own daughter. He is not be trusted on the streets in any position of power over others. She is 18 and he is incensed over her choice of company. Racist enough to have her hospitalized to keep her away. Wow…that’s sick. And if the mother didn’t come out of the house, he would have gotten away with more illegal stuff on the other girl in the car. #lockhimup

    Reply
  18. StrongBlackWoman on said:

    Around AMERICA THE COPS ARE GOING TO KILL ANYTHING BLACK BECAUSE THEY KNOW THAT THEY WILL. GET OFF. OH YEA, ONE OR TWO MIGHT GO TO JAIL TO SHOW THAT THEY ARE TRYING TO DO SOMETHING!!!! THINK BLACK FOLKS ARE STUPID. WE’RE NOT. THEY ARE THE LYINGEST PEOPLE ON THIS EARTH!!!!

    Reply
    • Mac Daddy not Baby Daddy on said:

      S BM, police ballistics have positively linked the spent clip in Antwon’s pocket to shells at the scene of a drive by shooting only blocks away. Critically wounded, a 17 year old AA male, AND a 4 y/o AA girl. 4 y/o!! Tell me Punk Azz, which black lives matter here? You and people that think like you are a cancer to our communities. Get your baggy azz pants out of my face, you sicken me.

      Reply
  19. Passing Through!! on said:

    He pulled this young man over and attempted to escalate this situation so he could legally KILL him for sleeping with his daughter (probably a passed around whore). And even with cameras recording this still didn’t deter his behavior that’s what really disturbing. But this should be a lesson for this black man that fact this white girl’s father wanted to KILL your black ass for dating his daughter and had the dummy cop did this under different, less obvious circumstances he probably could have gotten away with it. In the black community young men are taught about the dangers of drugs, gangs, and now even the police but NO ONE, black mothers included warns their son’s about the dangers of selling out and how sniffing behind these d**k hungry white bi**hes can get you killed. Driving with a white girl in your car is just as dangerous as driving while black. He’s very lucky to be alive had this happened on a dark road somewhere he would be dead right now. And this sociopathic animal with a badge had no conscious about trying to kill an 18 year kid.

    Reply
    • Melinda Thompson on said:

      I’m a “mixed” mother of a now 40 year old son, I started telling him at 12 “Don’t mess with white girls because they will get you hurt or killed”

      Reply
  20. Passing Through!! on said:

    NO ONE, black mothers included warns their son’s about the dangers of selling out and how sniffing behind these d**k hungry white bi**hes can get you killed.

    Reply
    • Mac Daddy not Baby Daddy on said:

      Black women have absolutely no femininity left and are completely undesirable. That is why we prefer white women. Real talk.

      Reply
      • Paypay on said:

        Yeah right!!! Only weak ass black men go for these slut buckets. Yall can’t handle a strong women. So there therefore you go for weak, somebody you can talk shit to, slap around, and have them suck your d#%54$… Lol!!!

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close