Cleveland
Akron Firefighter Involved in Porn Scandal Retires

AKRON, Ohio – One of the firefighters at the center of controversy for allegedly making pornographic content at an Akron fire station has retired.

According to Akron Fire Union President Steve Barker, Provisional Lt. Deanne Eller retired from her position on Friday. The other firefighter allegedly involved with the videos — Lt. Art Dean — is facing at least a 30-day unpaid suspension.

Dean will no longer work for the fire department, but could possibly still work for another city department, Barker said.

Both of the firefighters are 18-year veterans of the department.

 

