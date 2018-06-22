CLOSE
Cleveland
100 Meat Supplier Employees in Salem, Massillon, and Canton Arrested by ICE

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) –

Fresh Mark facilities in Canton, Massillon and Salem, Ohio were raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tuesday, CNN reports.

The operations were conducted at the meat supplier locations to search for and round up alleged undocumented immigrants.

Scores of employees in white smocks were being led out of the Salem Fresh Mark facility on S. Lincoln Avenue, according to WKBN-Youngstown.

Documents on more than 200 people were collected during the multi-city investigation.

More than 100 arrests have been reported, and deportations are expected in the coming days.

Homeland Security Investigations agents were also on scene to assist in what was a yearlong investigation.

ICE released the following statement Tuesday evening:

“Special agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) late Tuesday executed a criminal search warrant at Fresh Mark in Salem, Ohio, in addition to federal document search warrants at three other Fresh Mark locations in Northern Ohio. During the search warrant execution, authorities identified more than 100 Fresh Mark employees working at the Salem meat processor who were subject to arrest for immigration violations. Authorities began enforcement activities at approximately 4 p.m. and they are currently underway.”

Witnesses reported seeing helicopters and a heavy police presence during the raids.

Some family members showed up crying.

Cleveland 19’s Shelby Miller reported on scene at the Canton Fresh Mark location:

 

