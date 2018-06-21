CLOSE
Cleveland
Ex-Boy Scout Leader Gets 8-Year Sentence Behind Bars

OLMSTED FALLS, OH (WOIO) –

A former Boy Scout leader fro the Olmsted Falls troop was sentenced Tuesday morning to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Aaron Robertson, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery and four counts of gross sexual imposition as part of a plea deal in exchange for dropping rape charges.

Investigators believe that there were at least 10 incidents with the teen boy. During the sentencing hearing, the judge said the sexual assaults took place while on a scout reservation and at a North Ridgeville home.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Ex-Boy Scout Leader Gets 8-Year Sentence Behind Bars was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

