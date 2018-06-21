B’More In The Know: Enoch Pratt Library Gets National Recognition, A Few Starbucks May Be Closing In Maryland & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

There’s so much talent and appeal here in Charm City. Radio One Baltimore created a list of 50 local rappers you should follow on social media, PLUS, did you know Enoch Pratt Free Library was named one of the nicest places in America this week? Find these stories and more below.

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our local news station mobile club! (Message and Data Rates May Apply)

– Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library Named One Of The Nicest Places In America

– 50 Baltimore Rappers You Should Be Following

– Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Pulls National Guard From Mexican Border

– Dave Chappelle Is Pushing Maryland’s Next Potential Governor To Legalize Weed

– Are Starbucks Stores Closing In Maryland?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum At 1 Mount Vernon Place 15 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum At 1 Mount Vernon Place 1. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 1 of 15 2. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 2 of 15 3. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 3 of 15 4. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 4 of 15 5. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 5 of 15 6. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 6 of 15 7. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 7 of 15 8. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 8 of 15 9. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 9 of 15 10. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 10 of 15 11. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 11 of 15 12. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 12 of 15 13. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 13 of 15 14. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 14 of 15 15. The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum At 1 Mount Vernon Place PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum At 1 Mount Vernon Place Here's a sneak peek inside the revamped Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place in Baltimore!

B’More In The Know: Enoch Pratt Library Gets National Recognition, A Few Starbucks May Be Closing In Maryland & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on magicbaltimore.com