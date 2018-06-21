B’More In The Know: Enoch Pratt Library Gets National Recognition, A Few Starbucks May Be Closing In Maryland & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Baltimore
| 06.21.18
There’s so much talent and appeal here in Charm City. Radio One Baltimore created a list of 50 local rappers you should follow on social media, PLUS, did you know Enoch Pratt Free Library was named one of the nicest places in America this week? Find these stories and more below.

– Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library Named One Of The Nicest Places In America

– 50 Baltimore Rappers You Should Be Following

– Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Pulls National Guard From Mexican Border

– Dave Chappelle Is Pushing Maryland’s Next Potential Governor To Legalize Weed

– Are Starbucks Stores Closing In Maryland?

The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place

PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum At 1 Mount Vernon Place

PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum At 1 Mount Vernon Place

PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum At 1 Mount Vernon Place

Here's a sneak peek inside the revamped Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place in Baltimore!

