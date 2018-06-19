Little Known Black History Fact: Solidarity Day

The Poor People’s Campaign was the brainchild of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and SCLC, which was then led by Ralph Abernathy after King was slain in April. On June 19, 1968, campaign leadership declared the day “Solidarity Day” as a final rallying cry for protesters who gathered in “Resurrection City” on the grounds of the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The campaign and the city began establishing itself in May that year, which had the ultimate goal of calling attention to economic imbalance present in the nation. With the civil rights movement shifting in tone and many landmark rulings achieved, King felt the next necessary step was economic justice.

On the morning of June 19, 1968, between 50,000 to 100,000 people, including whites, rallied and marched together to hear speeches from King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, and Abernathy along with white politicians who hear the demands of the people. However, getting elected officials on board with the movement proved difficult as it was an election year and many did not wish to squander their chances to win votes.

The following day, police arrived at the encampments and began firing tear gas into the tents. There had been growing concern of the gathering from residents and the authorities, and unconfirmed reports of violence of strife in and outside the makeshift city.

By June 24, in the wake of the expiring park permit to gather, the city was vacated and residents returned home. A proposed economic bill of rights was never passed, but Abernathy continued to call attention to the needs of the poor and staged a “Resurrection City II” encampment in Miami, Florida during the 1972 Democratic National Convention.