A total of 6 men were arrested and are being held on as much as 20 million dollars bond after a drug bust at an east Columbus warehouse Saturday.
Authorities were informed that drugs were being transported from Mexico to Columbus on a semi-truck. The semi was stopped in Columbus and then served a search warrant at a warehouse on East 5th Avenue near Stelzer Road. Investigators say they found 34 kilos of cocaine, that’s a street worth of an estimated $3.4 million.
Also seized was more than $500,000 in cash, two stolen firearms, and multiple vehicles.
According to ABC6News.com, the following six suspects were arrested on drug charges:
- Jesse Montelongo-Rangel, held on $20 million bond
- Luis Villareal, held on $20 million bond
- Juan Vela, Jr., held on $20 million bond
- Antwonne Hunter, held on $20 million bond
- Toinairis Hunter, held on $7.5 million bond
- Davion Craig, held on $7.5 million bond
Drug Bust: 34 Kilos of Cocaine; 6 Arrested! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
10 photos Launch gallery
One thought on “Drug Bust: 34 Kilos of Cocaine; 6 Arrested!”
Hmmmm