Drug Bust: 34 Kilos of Cocaine; 6 Arrested!

men were arrested and are being held on as much as 20 million dollars bond after a drug bust at an east Columbus warehouse Saturday.

Authorities were informed that drugs were being transported from Mexico to Columbus on a semi-truck. The semi was stopped in Columbus and then served a search warrant at a warehouse on East 5th Avenue near Stelzer Road. Investigators say they found 34 kilos of cocaine, that’s a street worth of an estimated $3.4 million.

Also seized was more than $500,000 in cash, two stolen firearms, and multiple vehicles.

According to ABC6News.com, the following six suspects were arrested on drug charges:

Jesse Montelongo-Rangel, held on $20 million bond

Luis Villareal, held on $20 million bond

Juan Vela, Jr., held on $20 million bond

Antwonne Hunter, held on $20 million bond

Toinairis Hunter, held on $7.5 million bond

Davion Craig, held on $7.5 million bond

