Columbus
Drug Bust: 34 Kilos of Cocaine; 6 Arrested!

Source: Getty / Getty Images

 A total of  6 men were arrested and are being held on as much as 20 million dollars bond after a drug bust at an east Columbus warehouse Saturday.

Also seized was more than $500,000 in cash, two stolen firearms, and multiple vehicles.

  • Jesse Montelongo-Rangel, held on $20 million bond
  • Luis Villareal, held on $20 million bond
  • Juan Vela, Jr., held on $20 million bond
  • Antwonne Hunter, held on $20 million bond
  • Toinairis Hunter, held on $7.5 million bond
  • Davion Craig, held on $7.5 million bond

 

