The charges have been dropped against, Jeffrey Lamar Smith, the man initially accused of murdering another man in Upper Arlington recently. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said murder charges were dismissed Tuesday morning. Upper Arlington Police have since issued a warrant for Jeffrey Blaire Harrison.
Charges Dropped Against Man in Upper Arlington was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
