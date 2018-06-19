CLOSE
Columbus
Charges Dropped Against Man in Upper Arlington

Handcuffed Prisoner

Source: Erika Kyte / Getty

The charges have been dropped against, Jeffrey Lamar Smith,  the man initially accused of murdering another man in Upper Arlington recently. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said murder charges were dismissed Tuesday morning. Upper Arlington Police have since issued a warrant for Jeffrey Blaire Harrison.

 

