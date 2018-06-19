CLOSE
Cleveland
CAVS: Larry Nance, Jr. Gets Married!!!

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

AKRON, Ohio– Congratulations to Larry Nance Jr.!

The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward got married to his longtime girlfriend Hailey Pince at the Summit County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Common Pleas Judge Amy Corrigall Jones performed the ceremony and posted a photo with the newlyweds on Twitter.

Nance and Pince met at Wyoming, where she was on the swim team. They got engaged in September.

CAVS: Larry Nance, Jr. Gets Married!!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

