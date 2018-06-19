A Man Injured In Shooting On The West Side of Columbus

A man was shot in his stomach on the West Side of Columbus. Police arrived to the area of Sullivant Ave. and South Wheatland Ave, early Tuesday morning, to find the man who was transported to a local hospital. The man is excepted to make a full recovery.

Police are currently investigating the crime and have closed Sullivant Avenue between South Wheatland Avenue and Clarendon Avenue while they conduct their investigation. No information about the victim’s identity or suspect has been released.

Source: 10TV

