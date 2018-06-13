CLOSE
Houston
In-N-Out Forced To Close All Texas Restaurants Over Soggy Buns

Whataburger never had to do that...

Source: George Rose / Getty

In-N-Out Burger’s Texas locations remained closed Tuesday after the company revealed that the buns delivered to the area weren’t up to company standards. We know Texas’ favorite Whataburger would never…

The company abruptly shut down stores early Monday and said that the replacement buns hadn’t arrived as early as expected come Tuesday. The fast-food chain is expected to re-open today.

In-N-Out has 37 locations in the state, mostly in the Dallas, Austin and San Antonio areas.

In-N-Out Forced To Close All Texas Restaurants Over Soggy Buns was originally published on theboxhouston.com

