CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

Cleveland Pastors Calling for LeBron James to Get a Statue

Leave a comment
42nd Toronto International Film Festival - The Carter Effect Premiere

Source: Euan Cherry/WENN.com / WENN

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

The United Pastors Mission of Greater Cleveland held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. in their push for a statue in honor of LeBron James.

The United Pastors Mission of Greater Cleveland is a group that consists of pastors and ministers from all denominations and ethnicities.

The plan is to ask city officials and other community voices, to join their call for a statue and a Cleveland street named in his honor.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Rankin for Rankin Film and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Euan Cherry and WENN

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

54 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Cleveland Pastors Calling for LeBron James to Get a Statue was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close