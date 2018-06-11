After the G7 Summit, Russ Parr is fed up with President Trump’s irresponsible decisions that will impact the people of the United States. Hear his rant above!
One thought on “#RussRant: Donald Trump Is An Embarrassment”
This is history repeating itself. It all comes together and collectively we don’t see it. Exiting the Paris agreement, talks of exiting the UN human rights council, meeting with dictators, setting himself above the law, and blaming another ethnic group for his shortcomings by twisting/distorting the truth and promising to “Make Amerika great again”. Sounds an awful lot like “make Germany great again” Scary!