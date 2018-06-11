#RussRant: Donald Trump Is An Embarrassment

RPMS Audio
| 06.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

After the G7 Summit, Russ Parr is fed up with President Trump’s irresponsible decisions that will impact the people of the United States. Hear his rant above!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

One thought on “#RussRant: Donald Trump Is An Embarrassment

  1. Karin on said:

    This is history repeating itself. It all comes together and collectively we don’t see it. Exiting the Paris agreement, talks of exiting the UN human rights council, meeting with dictators, setting himself above the law, and blaming another ethnic group for his shortcomings by twisting/distorting the truth and promising to “Make Amerika great again”. Sounds an awful lot like “make Germany great again” Scary!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close