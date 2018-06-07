If you thought that Janet Hubert’s feud with former co-star Will Smith is over, you would be mistaken. Apparently, the original Aunt Viv from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air took to social media last Friday to blame the actor for her son’s suicide attempt.
In a now-deleted Tweet, Hubert sent off the following:
The details around what happened to her son are scarce, but fans on social media expressed their concerns for Hubert’s own mental state:
Folks also expressed that perhaps Jada can invite Janet to the Red Table talks and hash this out once and for all:
But really, it isn’t Jada’s job to fix her husband’s mess. We just hope Janet’s son is doing better and gets the help that he so desperately needs.
Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s Attempted Suicide was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
2 thoughts on “Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s Attempted Suicide”
That bitterness is eating her from the inside out. It will eventually lead to health problems that will cause her to become physically I’ll and kill her. Will in turn will go on to live a long life. Get help to let it go for YOU Janet.
I’m not going to drag her, because I truly believe that she needs help. I also have empathy when someone’s child is experiencing a mental health crisis. Now, from the outside, Will and Jada seem grounded. I would put some money on it that she underestimated her star power in Hollywood and thought she would have more work when her time on the show ended. Unfortunately, Will is a natural entertainer and his star power rose while hers went into the toilet. I bet he has tried to reach out to her and was rebuffed in the past. She should swallow her pride and mend those fences like Jada and Gabby. She is unhinged and I hope her long term fate is happy. She has been miserable for far too long. Come on Janet, I’m rooting for you and your son.