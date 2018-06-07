Fatal Chicago Police Shooting Of Maurice Granton Jr. Disputed By Victim’s Family

Conflicting accounts were surrounding a police shooting that killed a Black man in Chicago Wednesday night, with some suggesting officers were trying to cover it up.
What police described to the Chicago Tribune as “an armed encounter between the offender and police” in the Bronzeville section of the city was actually an execution, with officers shooting Maurice Granton, Jr., in the back as he ran away, according to reports on social media.
Adding to the confusion was police claiming that Granton had a gun and pointed it at them before running, but Granton’s family has said the gun that was “recovered” did not belong to him.
“Since when does running validate somebody getting shot?”Joanna Varnado, Granton’s sister, asked rhetorically. “I don’t understand that. You’re not being offensive, you’re being defensive.”
Granton, 24, was the father of two daughters.
“I just want to know what the real story is,” Varnado told the Tribune. “If it was misconduct, I want justice. My brother was 24 years old. He loved his girls. That’s all he lived for, was his kids.”
The mother of Granton’s daughters also said he did not carry a gun.
“He didn’t have no gun on him. He has two kids to live for, so he wouldn’t do anything dumb. He come home to his kids every night,” Tayshia Shaw told CBS Chicago. “That’s not his personality. He wouldn’t even chance his life doing that, knowing he has two very young kids to come home to.”
According to a USA Today report from 2016, “Black people have been killed in police chases at a rate nearly three times higher than everyone else.”
If reports of Granton being shot in the back turn out to be true, the officer(s) who shot him could be indicted for murder charges, if historical precedence is any indication. Former North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting Walter Scott in the back. At the time of the shooting, Scott was fleeing on foot.
The Chicago Police Department has long has a reputation for police brutality and overall corruption, including some new wrongful convictions that were reported by the Associated Press just this week.
“We’ve had all kinds of police corruption, we’ve had police torture cases, but we’ve never had so many cases where there is clear evidence that police actually set people up for crimes they didn’t commit,” Marshall Hatch, a minister and activist in Chicago, told the AP on Sunday.
Fatal Chicago Police Shooting Of Maurice Granton Jr. Disputed By Victim’s Family was originally published on newsone.com
3 thoughts on “Fatal Chicago Police Shooting Of Maurice Granton Jr. Disputed By Victim’s Family”
He left the street life, yet was in the middle of a drug deal, running from the police with a gun. Yep, he was turning his life around. Sorry, not buying it.
Tayshia says that wasn’t his gun, so there you go. Case closed.
You play too much Mac. You know Tay-Tay be legit. Too legit to quit.