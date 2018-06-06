Last week, Kim Kardashian broke the Internet when she met with Donald Trump to discuss prison reform and the possibilities of granting a presidential pardon to a 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson. On October 31, 1996, Alice Marie Johnson, who was then 41, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a first-time non-violent drug offense. According to Mic.com, Trump has granted Alice Johnson clemency.

Kim Kardashian became interested in the case after seeing a feature from Mic, which made her to tweet about it. See below:

This is so unfair… https://t.co/W3lPINbQuy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 26, 2017

Alice Marie Johnson once described her crimes as “I became what is called a telephone mule, passing messages between the distributors and sellers. I participated in a drug conspiracy, and I was wrong.” After Kim met with Trump, Johnson wrote in a letter, “I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope that this Life jacket I’m serving may one day be taken off. I am so humbled by what you are doing and have already done on my behalf.” She also added, “I believe that history will record that Kim Kardashian had the courage to take a stand against human warehousing.”

Now, Johnson will be a free woman. In reaction to the news, Kim tweeted this:

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

Kim deserves credit for using her platform for good. Nonetheless, while this is great news for Johnson, Trump is still calling for the death penalty for drug-related crimes. There is much more Trump needs to do in regard to prison reform. However, we are happy to see Alice Johnson will be free.

Trump Does The Unexpected And Commutes Life Sentence Of Alice Marie Johnson was originally published on newsone.com