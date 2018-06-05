Amother’s relief was short-lived after the Georgia cop who aimed a squad car at and hit her son last week was fired before being hired this week by another department in the state.
It took just 48 hours for Taylor Saulters to find a new job with the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, ABC News reported. Saulters was fired by Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Saturday for running down Timmy Patmon, a Black man, with his police cruiser during a chase on June 1.
Saulters hit Patmon, who had an open warrant for a probation violation, with the right front panel of his squad car, sending him flying onto the vehicle hood and then the pavement. Bystanders at the scene shouted in defense of Patmon and against the officer’s use of force — which was also criticized by Patmon’s mother, Tammy Brown-Patmon.
Despite the criticism and documented misconduct, Oglethorpe County Sheriff David Gabriel actually referred to Saulters as a “great asset” and expressed “no reservations” about hiring him. Gabriel made no reference to holding Saulters accountable for this damaging actions in a statement posted to Facebook.
Officers rarely face department punishment in misconduct cases, but Athens did fire Saulters after watching body camera footage of the incident. However, Oglethorpe County sent a strong message of ignoring police accountability in hiring Saulters who clearly violated policy in hitting Patmon.
As of Tuesday, Patmon, who suffered minor injuries, was being held on $1,500 bond at Athens-Clarke County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to court records. It looks as if Patmon’s case will not go ignored with bystanders and family defending the man, and Saulters will likely face public pressure to answer for his actions.
Another Georgia PD Hires Police Officer Fired For Ramming Squad Car Into Black Man was originally published on newsone.com
14 thoughts on “Another Georgia PD Hires Police Officer Fired For Ramming Squad Car Into Black Man”
This happened because no one really cares about what happens to criminals. Just like people are tired of angry, over-zealous cops and their excessive use of force on criminals, they’re also very tired of criminals killing, robbing, raping and crying foul when they’re caught and treated like the animals they are. He was hired by another PD because they liked the way handled himself. His previous PD more than likely gave him a glowing recommendation.
So, you’re ok with a black man dying for selling cigarettes, or cd’s? Maybe one of the ” Sworn To Protect” should kick your ass really good, just for being black (if you are) then you’d have a more intelligent perspective, of what’s going on. Degenerate!
RT kitty kates is a white supremacist.
Stop being silly. You’ve never met me. If you had, you’d know I’m not white.
I have no idea what you’re talking about. What has selling cigarettes or CDs have to do with robbing, raping and killing? What post did you read? Or is reading comprehension the culprit?
This all comes down to voting at this point! Vote for a new Sheriff to replace the current one and ensure this guy is fired. People can be sad, mad all day but until you vote these people out this is to be expected.
Is anyone really surprised!!!
Real Talk S.D. If a race soldier is fired they are hire in another city,this is nothing new.White devils stay on code,its time black America for us to get on code.
Choices choices well I can comment on the tragic instances of Chicago black women missing or a street thug fleeing cops that got turned into a hood ornament, well from the attention this story is getting black lives don’t really matter so what the hell
If you didn’t know that racist white people cover down for each other – now you know. Wake up people. Social media is just uncovering and highlighting what was already happening.
And racist blacks do the same thing. Recall “Hands up, don’t shoot?” A big lie and coverup for a thug criminal by racist blacks
STFU YOU D-BAG, You live everyday to post your BS!!, seems you’re racist yourself.
He’s a revered hero among his kind now. Firing them means nothing. You have to revoke their licenses, to keep them out of law enforcement work. Not going to happen under Session and Trump. That’s why they laugh at being suspend and fired.
Correction: suspended.