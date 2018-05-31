Jury Finds The Life Of A Black Man Killed By Police Is Worth Only A Few Cents

The life a Black man who was killed by an officer under unclear circumstances was worth little to nothing, according to a federal court jury’s recent verdict in Florida.
The family of Gregory Hill, who was killed after a St. Lucie County deputy shot through Hill’s garage in 2014, was awarded a grand total of four cents. The jury blamed the 30-year-old Coca-Cola warehouse worker for his own death.
It wasn’t clear exactly what happened in the encounter between Hill and two deputies who responded to a complaint about loud, obscene music coming from Hill’s home, according to the New York Times. There was also no video evidence or independent witnesses—only the police version.
Deputy Christopher Newman and his partner, Deputy Edward Lopez, reportedly knocked on Hill’s door to resolve the complaint. The garage door opened, and Hill stood facing the officers with his left hand on the garage door and his right hand down. When Hill tried to close the door, Newman pulled out his gun and fired four times through the garage as it came down. A SWAT team arrived later at the scene and found Hill dead with an unloaded 9mm handgun in his back pocket. The officers claimed that Hill was holding the gun when they shot him. A toxicology report found that Hill was drunk during the encounter.
Officials and juries have put a range of price tags on Black lives following police shootings over the past few years.
A Baltimore jury awarded Korryn Gaines’ family more than $37 million in February in a civil right lawsuit. The 23-year-old mother was shot and killed in an August 2016 armed standoff with police in Baltimore County. Jurors believed the police used excessive force to end the standoff.
The jury in Hill’s case didn’t believe that the officers used excessive force, finding that Hill was 99 percent liable for his own death. They placed 1 percent of the blame on the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Department. Newman, who had been cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury, was found not liable.
Jurors initially awarded $4 in damages to Hill’s family. That sum was reduced to four cents because it was ruled that the sheriff was only 1 percent liable.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Jury Finds The Life Of A Black Man Killed By Police Is Worth Only A Few Cents was originally published on newsone.com
11 thoughts on “Jury Finds The Life Of A Black Man Killed By Police Is Worth Only A Few Cents”
this beast attacked police! I can;t stand these gorila-s
Holy shit! This man was killed by police, and his family is being shamed blamed and punished. I don’t care if he was drunk! Clearly some of the trolls here are. That people would comment so heinously I find shocking, but that probably gives a way the fact that I am white. Im appalled by the racist comments, and saddened deeply by the fact that i imagine for the black Americans it is not at all surprising. That said 4 dollars must knock the wind wind out of even the most cynical of readers. Please confirm if there is some sort of legitimate charity or Kickstarter or go fund me, anything for this family who deserve not only the financial support from a society that failed them but the validation that in fact their fathers life, and their own are indeed worth something.
So he was drunk and confronted law officers with a 9mm handgun, did I miss anything?
Now that’s some bullshit mans life is only worth 4 cents mother fuckers can keep that. Police lied about him having his gun out when SWAT arrived and said gun was still in his back pocket. Because she closed garage door that can give police the right to shoot him several times. Wrong on all accounts accounts that’s why I don’t care if a mother gucking pig gets killed because of this type of shit. When I grew up you could trust the police, now they’re nothing but racists ass lying pigs you can’t trust them
The cops are klansmen with badges instead of hoods.
This is truly unbelievable. I hope this attorney turns over every stone to make sure this family gets justice. However, your statement that you don’t care if a pig gets killed makes you no better than than the pigs that don’t care if you get killed. Just remember. Not all police are responsible for what happened to Mr. Hill. Only the ones that were there. Just as you are not responsible for crimes committed by others. By your way of thinking, no one should care about you or your family getting killed because of crimes committed every day by others. Be careful of the hate you spew. You never know when you may have to live your convictions.
will you be inciting racial riots with farracoon tonight gor-illa boy>
one less pavement a=e on the streets. He would just end up robbing people anyway.
This is why these devils are imploding among themselves,the universe has a way of ridding itself of degenerate sh*t.This is why their birth rate is zero and more of them are dying then being born.
We already knw the just them system doesn’t think of us as humans.
do you think you are human blackstar? Lowest iqs on the planet! next