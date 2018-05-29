Dondre Whitfield Talks Season 3 Of ‘Queen Sugar’

We don’t know about you but we’re excited for the return of Queen Sugar.

Dondre Whitfield, who plays Remy on the hit OWN series, called in the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss what we can expect from season 3.

Are Remy and Charlie going to make it? Will Davis get back in the picture? See what he had to say below.

Catch the two-night premiere on May 29 and May at 10/9ct.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM