Dondre Whitfield Talks Season 3 Of ‘Queen Sugar’

App Feed
| 05.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

We don’t know about you but we’re excited for the return of Queen Sugar.

Dondre Whitfield, who plays Remy on the hit OWN series, called in the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss what we can expect from season 3.

Are Remy and Charlie going to make it? Will Davis get back in the picture? See what he had to say below.

Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married Longer Than 20 Years!

9 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married Longer Than 20 Years!

Continue reading Dondre Whitfield Talks Season 3 Of ‘Queen Sugar’

Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married Longer Than 20 Years!

 

Catch the two-night premiere on May 29 and May at 10/9ct.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Dondre Whitfield , Queen Sugar

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close