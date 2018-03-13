3/13/18- Do you leave your kids an inheritance? It is completely based on grades in Kym’s house. She gave her son a chance with violin lessons but he wasn’t good so he can’t get scholarships. However she will leave him the ability to work and be self-reliant. Sherri wants to leave her son maps to find a job!
One thought on “Black Moms Matter: Should You Leave Your Kids An Inheritance?”
Most homes do not have enough to leave their children.