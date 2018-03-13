Black Moms Matter: Should You Leave Your Kids An Inheritance?

| 03.13.18
3/13/18- Do you leave your kids an inheritance? It is completely based on grades in Kym’s house. She gave her son a chance with violin lessons but he wasn’t good so he can’t get scholarships. However she will leave him the ability to work and be self-reliant. Sherri wants to leave her son maps to find a job!

