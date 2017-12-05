‘Not A Dirty Secret:’ Black Mothers Battle Breastfeeding Stigma With Beautiful Photos

A group of unapologetic Black Alabama moms are bringing awareness to the beauty of breastfeeding.
With the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reporting breastfeeding rates are low among African-American moms, several of them joined together for a photo shoot about the common and natural practice. Nine moms, dressed as goddesses in Black gowns and adorned with gold accessories as well as crowns, posed topless while feeding their babies in the photos that have made a splash across social media recently.
“This photo was for awareness, for all the women who don’t have support in breastfeeding,” Rauslyn dams, 26, a first-time mom that participated in the shoot, said to Yahoo Lifestyle. “This photo is also for women of color, because breastfeeding is considered taboo in our community. To breastfeed, it takes strength, patience and poise. We utilized the photo as a tool to bring awareness that it’s OK to feed your baby the natural way.”
Another mom, Charity Moore, also 26, spoke up about the mothers’ motivation in sending their message.
“…We have to erase the stigma amongst the black community as it relates to breastfeeding,” Moore said.
A Facebook open call posted by one mom, Angel Warren helped unite the ladies for their common cause. Their inaugural photo shoot was deemed as a public service announcement organized during Black Breastfeeding Week in August. Now, their second shoot has gone viral.
The shoots hold a special meaning for the moms, who became friends and started a support group dubbed the Chocolate Milk Mommies of Birmingham.
“We wanted to do something to capture the essence of how natural breastfeeding is,” Moore said. “We used to remind each other that we are queens and to keep one another lifted. We chose to come together to normalize breastfeeding.”
The photos are tools to promote positively around breastfeeding. Photographer Lakisha Cohill was taken aback by all the praise.
“I had no idea it would go viral, I just wanted to spread a beautiful, positive message through art, because these images are so powerful, and tell so many beautiful stories,” Cohill said.
Moore wants women, whether they see the photos or not, to exercise their legal right to breastfeed in any manner: covered, uncovered, in private or public.
“Stop treating breastfeeding like it’s some dirty shameful act that people should keep hidden and stop doing as soon as possible,” Moore stated. “Breastfeeding is an amazing part of life and should be celebrated, not treated like some dirty little secret.”
5 thoughts on “‘Not A Dirty Secret:’ Black Mothers Battle Breastfeeding Stigma With Beautiful Photos”
I don’t think breastfeeding is a stigma in the black community. I breastfed my son for a year. I knew that it was the healthiest thing for him, it helped me get right back down to pre-pregnancy weight and it created a bond with my son. I know many black women who breastfed their children. One big problem for many working women is being able to pump breast milk at work. Some jobs will not provide a place or time for employees to be able to pump breast milk. You would have to do this 2-3 times a day for 20 minutes at a time. That issue makes some women change over to formula after their maternity leave is up.
Breast milk the best milk on the planet.That picture is beautiful.Queens of the worid.
I don’t agree with the statement that breastfeeding is taboo in the Black community. I know a vast number of Black women that have and do breastfeed.
Breastfeeding ones baby should be a “natural” thing-no matter what color you are.
Why is this such a stigma in OUR community.
Breastfeeding should create a Bond between the mother and child!!!!!!!!!
