Starbucks Releases New Holiday Cup After Customer Complaints

NEW YORK (AP) — If this year’s Starbucks holiday cup wasn’t red enough, the chain is releasing another one this week that’s mostly that color.

The new cup, in stores for a limited time, has a white heart in the middle and an illustration of two hands making a heart shape.

The holiday cup released earlier this month was mostly white, and Starbucks encouraged customers to color in the designs themselves.

We hope you'll write the name of someone in your life who spreads love and kindness. 💚 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 28, 2017

Unconfirmed Findings: A Peppermint Mocha tastes better in this cup. 😉 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 28, 2017

This cup arrives in stores tomorrow. ❤️ — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 28, 2017

Holiday cups have been released since 1997. They regularly draw praise and criticism on social media, once even spurring a boycott call from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Starbucks Corp. says the new cup celebrates “the good in each other.” Last year, before the regular holiday cup, it released a green version that it called “a symbol of unity.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: