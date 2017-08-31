Atlanta Dad, Dondre Anderson, Launches Black-Owned Potato Chip Co.

Dondre Anderson, and his two daughters, Amina and Amari, have launched a new potato chip brand called Symphony Chips. Their potato chips are gluten-free, MSG-free, and all-natural, and their company is one of the few Black-owned potato chip producers in the world.

Dondre began making these chips following the success of the sale of his family’s seasoning brand called All A’s Spices. His “Symphony” spice was a beloved family recipe and became the secret to his in-demand chips. He says he works hard at perfecting the process to produce high quality and tasty potato chips.

Dondre Anderson — Humble beginnings

Dondre started out selling All A’s Spices in local healthy grocery store, Sevananda, when he came up with the idea to fry up some potato chips as a means of giving customers an opportunity to taste the seasoning. Much to his delight, the potato chips caused his seasonings to sell out. Thus “Symphony Chips” was born out of this genius marketing tactic, and ultimately he hopes to bring this fabulous product to homes everywhere.

How to order

Symphony Chips are available for wholesale and retail orders online at http://www.symphonychips.com, and all orders ship within 24 hours after the order has been placed.

The chips will also be on sale at the upcoming “House In The Park” festival at Grant Park in Atlanta in September 2017. He and his daughters also plan to take Symphony Chips on the road to sell at many more festivals and events.

He comments, “Perhaps you will see Symphony Chips at your next sports viewing. But if you don’t, request it!”

For more details about Symphony Chips, visit www.symphonychips.com or contact Dondre via email at danderson@symphonychips.com

(Photo Credit: Facebook)

