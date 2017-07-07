CLOSE
Blue Ivy… The Rapper? [LISTEN]

Your fav's baby could never.

Not like we were slayed last week with Jay-Z’s newest release or anything, but it seems his daughter, Blue Ivy, is following very closely in her parents footsteps.

Hip-hop’s princess is featured on “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family,” which will appear as a bonus track on Jay-Z’s platinum album, “4:44.”

Omg I love it, Blue Blue's getting so big 😩😩 Rp @formation.tour.2016

A post shared by Blue Ivy Carter (@blueivy.carter) on

Full disclosure: We have to admit—it was a tad bit hard to figure out what the five-year-old was saying, but we def made out that “boom shakalaka” at the end.

To date, this is “Blue Blue’s” third appearance on a record produced by her parents. In 2012, Jay-Z placed some of Blue Ivy’s first cries at the end of “Glory,” a soaring song about the joys of fatherhood. Beyonce later followed, featuring her daughter on “Blue” released as a track on her smash 2013 self-titled album.

And of course the internet could not deal:

 

  1. Diane on said:

    Really?? It wasn’t all that. The child is 5, let her be 5, stop trying to rush the child to grow up. No, she’s not a rapper. And I ain’t hatin. Just stating s fact.

