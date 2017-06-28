Rihanna’s Mystery Man Is Reportedly A Saudi Arabian Businessman Worth $1.5 Billion

Take that Chris Brown … and Drake!

The internet has been in a tizzy ever since pics of Rihanna and some mystery dude were spotted swapping spit in a jacuzzi/pool somewhere in Spain. Everyone wants to know WHO is this guy?!

OK, calm down. We can now tell you that Riri’s mystery lover is believed to be a Saudi businessman from one the richest families in the world, reportedly worth $1.5 billion. Initially, the man was thought to be soccer player Isco Suarez.

The Sun tabloid (along with other outlets) is reporting that dude is Hassan Jameel, whose family own the rights to sell Toyota cars in the Middle East country.

Rihanna, 29, is seen in snaps straddling Hassan and kissing him repeatedly at a villa as she drank champagne and smoked a cigarette.

And if you’re wondering if this is just a fling or the real thing, a source says …

“This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten. They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each others’ company.”

Just so you know, Hassan is the deputy president and vice chairman of the family-run business Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the world’s most successful companies, and key investors in Toyota.

Hassan’s no stranger to dating hot celebs – he was spotted getting up, close and personal with Naomi Campbell while watching Stevie Wonder at British Summer Time in London last year.

Several months ago, fans noticed that Naomi and Rihanna unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The singer had previously dated Canadian rapper Drake, 30, but called it quits in October 2016 after an on-off romance.

She was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio and Travis Scott in 2015 and had a brief relationship with baseball star Matt Kemp in 2010

