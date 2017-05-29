One adorable 5-year-old has got lots of questions about what happened with the last election.

Like many of us, young Taylor wants to know what happened to Barack Obama, why couldn’t he just stay president a little longer, and why Hillary Clinton is not in the White House right now.

Instead of shouting all her questions into the void that is social media, Taylor took her queries straight to her mom. And her mom posted it all on Instagram.

Now, we all have this adorable video to enjoy.

While Taylor seems to get the general gist of elections, she’s not clear on how exactly Donald Trump got elected. So, of course, she had more questions.

Taylor, it’s safe to say that Barack did not vote for Donald.

Cute 5-Year-Old Wants To Know What Happened To Barack Obama was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

