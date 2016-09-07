5 Reasons You Should Be Watching ‘Queen Sugar’

Anticipation has been building all summer long and on Tuesday night, Queen Sugar premiered on OWN to collective praise.

Executive produced by Academy Award nominated director Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar is groundbreaking for many reasons. Within the first few seconds, you get the sense you’re in for something special.

If you didn’t catch the debut, we’ve compiled a list of reasons that you absolutely have to give it a chance.

1. Me’Shell Ndegeocello – You may have heard about the fabulous Me’shell Ndegeocello would be providing the score for Queen Sugar, prior to the premiere, and vocals are immediately recognizable. With such a gifted musical talent to score the series, expect this season to sound just as good as it looks and feels.

2. Kofi Siriboe Is Delicious Eye Candy – Kofi Siriboe will set your pulse racing courtesy of his undeniable good looks as the sensitive, brooding ex-con Ralph Angel (the only son of the Bordelon clan). The former Wilhelmina model is wrapped in beautiful chocolate skin, pearly white teeth and irresistible sexiness. Whew.

3. Family Dynamics – Queen Sugar does an excellent job showcasing the various layers that make up a family unit. There’s an ex-con trying to find stability, a former addict in recovery and a free spirit caught up in an adulterous love affair. The devastation of losing a parent combined with a wealthy family embroiled in a very public sex scandal adds to the juicy story line. All of this occurs in just the first episode, so you know the rest of the season will be amazing.

4. #BlackGirlMagic All Around – Between Rutina Wesley, Tina Lifford, Bianca Lawson and Dawn-Lyen Gardner, not only is the acting on Queen Sugar top-notch, it’s full of beautiful #blackgirlmagic. There are all shades of lovely brown represented in all of these strong female characters who definitely have different struggles, but are united in their resolve to change their situations.

5. Top-Notch Acting – The entire cast is giving it their all and you see just how committed they are to their performances all throughout the first episode. Certain scenes are extremely powerful without a word even being said, while others are full of dialogue that you can’t help but remember.

