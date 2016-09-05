Oprah On ‘Queen Sugar’ – ‘These Are People You Know’

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey beams with joy at the LA premiere of “Queen Sugar,” as she explains her passion for this TV drama. Check out her interview above.

EUR also caught up with show creator Ava DuVernay and members of the cast.

EUR: The Hollywood Reporter, says, “OWN is the destination for thematically rich African-American family dramas”…will there ever be a space in your story telling for non-African American dramas?

Ava DuVernay: I would say no, but at the moment that’s not my focus. That’s not my intention. I feel like there are a lot of people doing that. My calling, and my interest is to amplify the lives of people of color and women. Because that’s what I’m here to do. So few of us do it. If I have the opportunity to do it, the perspective, the means, the resources, and the intention to do it, then that’s what I feel charged to do.

EUR: Why should viewers tune in to “Queen Sugar?”

Timon Kyle Durrett: Have you ever been to a buffet in Las Vegas? That is how “Queen Sugar” is. There is something in it for everyone, but it’s robust, artistic, it has bite, warmth, angst, love, and laughter. However it’s also cinematically shot, so we’re practically bringing cinema to television.

Omar Dorsey: Oprah Winfrey! Ava Duvernay! They make magic together. It’s family…When you see reflections of yourself, then you are drawn to that! It’s 13, one hour movies.

Tina Lifford: Because right now most us of feel like we don’t have time to just sit and contemplate our navels. Watch “Queen Sugar” and you will be contemplating your navel without thinking about it. And you’ll have the opportunity to see yourself and redesign your own life…should you choose, or just be entertained.

Queen Sugar debuts as a two-night event on September 6 (commercial free) and September 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. The series will air regularly Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

